Mercedes loses both its protests after Hamilton loses F1 title

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, On the right is second placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, On the right is second placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

MORE SPORTS NEWS