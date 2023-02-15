Mercedes intent on giving Hamilton new contract, winning car

Mercedes drivers George Russell, left, and Lewis Hamilton take a selfie with supporters at the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix, on Nov.13, 2022. (Marcelo Chello / AP) Mercedes drivers George Russell, left, and Lewis Hamilton take a selfie with supporters at the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix, on Nov.13, 2022. (Marcelo Chello / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS