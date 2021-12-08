Mercedes F1 team and firm end deal opposed by fire survivors

People attend a rally outside Kensington Town Hall to bring attention to the lack of support and action over the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, Sunday Nov. 14, 2021. (James Manning/PA via AP) People attend a rally outside Kensington Town Hall to bring attention to the lack of support and action over the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, Sunday Nov. 14, 2021. (James Manning/PA via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS