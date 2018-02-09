

CTVNews.ca Staff





They may not take home a medal, but the Pyeongchang winter games couldn’t succeed without roughly 20,000 volunteers.

As the games got underway, CTV News spoke to a handful of young Koreans who were practicing their English while assisting foreign tourists.

The volunteers -- some so young they weren’t born when Korea last the summer games in 1988 -- are proud of their country, despite its challenges.

Consider this: A new high-speed train line whisks people from Incheon airport on the west coast to Pyeongchang in the east of the country, reaching speeds of up to 250 km/h. The train line took just five years to build.

One young woman who greeted tourists as they alighted from a high-speed train told CTV News she was from near the capital Seoul, a smog-choked metropolis of more than 25 million people. It was her first time in the region.

“It’s really small and it’s (the) countryside,” she said of the host city, which has just a population of just 43,000. Does she like it? “Yes! Fresh air.”

One high school student said he was looking at the experience as a last hurrah before beginning his mandatory two years of military service starting Feb. 19.

“That’s why I need to volunteer,” he said.

It’s a reminder that despite a pause in tension between the two warring Koreas to celebrate their athletes, young Koreans face big challenges ahead.

With a report from CTV Chief Anchor Lisa LaFlamme in South Korea