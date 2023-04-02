Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets for Miami Open title

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, poses with his trophy after beating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, 7-5, 6-3, during the men's singles finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, poses with his trophy after beating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, 7-5, 6-3, during the men's singles finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

