Medics, players spring into action after fan collapses, halting Newcastle-Tottenham match
A Newcastle United and Tottenham Premier League soccer match was temporarily suspended after players noticed a collapsed fan in the stands and sprang into action to help them.
The Spurs had been leading 2-1 just before half-time when Tottenham Hotspurs defender Sergi Reguillon was seen sprinting to a referee to flag a commotion in the stands in the Newcastle, U.K. stadium.
Fans stand around a person with a possible medical problem in the crowd during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Tottenham's Eric Dier alerts a medic about someone in the crowd with a possible medical problem during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Meanwhile, his teammate Eric Dier ran to the bench to tell medical staff to bring out a defibrillator for the fan who’d collapsed. Media reports say the person is currently in hospital.
A medic runs to treat someone in the crowd during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Medics run with a stretcher to treat a person with a possible medical problem in the crowd during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
One of the beIN Sports commentators for the English Premier League called the actions of the players “top class.”
The match resumed, with the Spurs winning 3-2.
