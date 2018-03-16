

The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canadian cross-country skier Brian McKeever has captured his third gold medal of the Pyeonchang Paralympics.

The 38-year-old from Canmore, Alta., with guide Graham Nishikawa, won the visually impaired 10 kilometres on Saturday.

McKeever has 13 golds over five Paralympics.

His medal boosted Canada's total to 20, making Pyeongchang the country's best Winter Paralympics ever.

McKeever became Canada's most successful winter athlete when he won the 20-kilometre race to open the Games. He then added a victory in the 1.5 kilometre sprint classic.

McKeever also carried Canada's flag into the opening ceremonies.

Canada captured 19 medals in 2010 in Vancouver, and 16 four years ago in Sochi. The team's goal in South Korea was 17 -- one better than 2014.

Canada is guaranteed another medal Sunday when the hockey team battles the rival Americans for gold.