McIlroy birdies last 2 holes to win Scottish Open, beating MacIntyre by 1 shot

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 13th hole during Day Four of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 16, 2023 in United Kingdom. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 13th hole during Day Four of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 16, 2023 in United Kingdom. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS