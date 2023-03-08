McEwen, Sturmay and Carruthers post key wins ahead of cut-down day at Brier

Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone delivers his shot against Wild Card Team 2 at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone delivers his shot against Wild Card Team 2 at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

MORE SPORTS NEWS