Mbappé's facial injury places doubt on his continued involvement in Euro 2024

Three adults have died after a shooting inside an office space near a daycare and a school in North York on Monday afteroon.
Kylian Mbappé’s facial injury in France’s 1-0 win against Austria on Monday has put in doubt whether he will continue at the European Championship.
An aerial head-on-shoulder collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso left Mbappé curled on the field with his nose bloodied and swollen late in the Group D game at Dusseldorf Arena.
“I don’t have the elements in my hands,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “He didn’t get off lightly. It is still to be seen. I cannot at this stage give the answer (if he will be ruled out).”
Mbappé’s obvious pain following the collision prompted Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to signal for urgent medical assistance.
“He’s not doing well. He’s with the medical staff. His nose got badly hit that’s for sure,” Deschamps said. “We need to check, but it seems quite complicated, which is really unfortunate for us tonight.”
Kylian Mbappe of France, right, collides with Austria's Kevin Danso during a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (Martin Meissner / AP Photo)
Mbappé’s injury likely struck fear in the hearts of France fans.
He is France’s talisman and widely considered the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world. Also, he will finally wear the famous white jersey of Real Madrid next season after joining as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain.
Mbappé tried to play on against Austria, but quickly fell to the ground again, holding his face and prompting whistles and jeers from opposition fans, who seemed to believe he was time-wasting as France held on for the win.
He was then booked by referee Jesus Gil Manzano and replaced by Olivier Giroud.
“We’re worried to see Kylian leave the field like that,” France midfielder N’Golo Kante said. “We still don’t know what the situation is. ... We hope that it’s not too severe and that he’s back with us for the rest of the competition.”
Mbappé produced a mixed performance before the injury but still showed his importance to France’s hopes of winning a record-equalling third European Championship and its first since 2000.
It was his moment of inspiration that led to Maximilian Wober scoring an own goal in the 38th minute that handed Deschamps his 100th win as national team coach.
With a flash of close-ball control, Mbappé beat Phillipp Mwene in the box and crossed in search of a teammate. In Wober’s desperation to cut out the danger, he inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net.
Mbappé was then guilty of a remarkable miss 10 minutes into the second half when failing to hit the target from close range with only the keeper to beat.
Bursting through on goal, he was too fast for Wober and had time to steady himself in the box before picking his spot. With France fans behind the goal just waiting for the net to bulge, Mbappe’s shot instead curled past the post to the relief of the Austrians.
He has yet to score in the European Championship, having failed to at the last Euros three years ago.
Deschamps, however, does not want to consider worst case scenarios.
“I’m not going to go into hypothesis,” he said. "The French team with Kylian would always be stronger. If the news doesn’t go along these lines then we’ll have to fight without him, but Kylian is Kylian and any team with him in the squad is obviously a lot stronger.”
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help from the public to find an Ontario mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three children in December 2023.
The family of a young woman who was denied Medical Assistance in Dying at St. Paul's Hospital last year is taking the hospital's operators – including the provincial government – to court.
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
As Canada grapples with a cost-of-living crisis and high housing costs, some cities have been ranked among the most expensive in the world for international workers.
The recording artist manager, who has worked with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and other stars, announced he is retiring from music management.
Actor Ian McKellen was hospitalized Monday after toppling off a London stage during a fight scene in a play.
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
Typically, the spring and summer months typically see a boom in the Canadian real estate market. However, an economist expects higher interest rates will 'keep a lid on' sales volumes and put 'pressure on housing prices.'
People in the gallery openly wept Monday as friends and family of Naomi Onotera took the stand at a sentencing hearing to share stories about positive ways she touched their lives — and the devastating impact her death at the hands of her husband has had on them.
A full investigation into allegations made by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes against Sask. Party MLAs, including former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison, has been blocked – much to the opposition's disappointment.
Starting next school year, students will have limits placed on their personal mobile devices, which officials say can harm student achievement and their mental health.
A teenager has been stabbed on the grounds of a school in Montreal North, according to Montreal police.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work is progressing simultaneously on five issues identified in the city's feeder main last week and residents are being asked for continued patience with water conservation measures.
North Korean state media says Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in the country on Tuesday for a two-day visit.
A record more than 20 NATO member nations are hitting the Western military alliance’s defence spending target this year, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.
Two of the nine people wounded in a weekend shooting at a suburban Detroit splash pad remain hospitalized in critical condition, including an eight-year-old boy.
Greek police are still searching for a U.S. citizen who went missing on the Greek island of Amorgos, as well as two French women on the island of Sikinos in the Cyclades, a police spokeswoman told CNN on Monday.
A fleet of Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, left Havana's port on Monday after a five-day visit to Cuba following planned military drills in the Atlantic Ocean.
The man accused of acting as lookout during the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger won't serve additional prison time after pleading guilty Monday to a charge of lying to federal agents.
Canada does not think the time is right to send military trainers back to Ukraine, given hesitation among NATO allies about such a step, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Monday.
Defence Minister Bill Blair says he was acting on advice from the military when he approved a plan to send a Canadian ship to Cuba, but he can't disclose the classified advice he was given about why the navy wanted to take part in the mission.
Current members of Parliament identified in a secret report on foreign interference should have asked more questions when being approached by outsiders but their decisions amount to being stupid not unethical or treasonous, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said Monday.
Tobacco giant Philip Morris International said on Monday that it would suspend online sales on Swedish Match North America's ZYN.com nationwide as the Zyn nicotine pouch maker responds to a subpoena from the District of Columbia (D.C.).
Cases of a dangerous and highly fatal bacterial infection have reached record levels in Japan, official figures show, with experts so far unable to pinpoint the reason for the rise.
The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes.
The federal government is dodging questions about whether artificial intelligence companies should be paying Canadian news publishers for content their chatbots are openly using.
There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun plans to apologize for Boeing’s recent safety failures in Senate testimony Tuesday and admit to problems with the company culture, but he’ll push back on whistleblower claims that the company retaliated against those who brought safety issues to light.
The LCBO is asking the union representing approximately 10,000 of its workers to agree to a third-party mediator joining their bargaining negotiations to prevent a looming strike.
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Calgary just won $66 million.
Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.
Kylian Mbappé suffered a facial injury and was replaced as France beat Austria 1-0 in its opening game of the European Championship on Monday.
Alphonso Davies will lead Canada's men's soccer team on the quest for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.
The Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday fired coach Pascal Vincent after one season in which they were one of the NHL's worst teams.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's US$56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an enticement for keeping his focus on his biggest source of wealth.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
It has taken more than 100 years, but Almonte’s forgotten soldier, George B. Monterville has had his name etched back into history.
A convicted killer who was serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of his business partner has died in a British Columbia prison.
People are being advised to plan for the weather with the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario set to see a bout of sweltering hot summer temperatures starting today.
Advocates are raising concerns about high temperatures in school classrooms across Ontario as the province faces a major heat wave this week.
The Calgary Stampede will go on as the city continues work to repair a major water main over the next few weeks – overlapping with the annual event.
Two suspects have been arrested and two more remain at large following an apparent armed robbery and assault on Sunday afternoon.
Calgary police are investigating a reported incident involving a man grabbing a child and trying to drag her away in the area of David Richardson Memorial Disc Golf Park.
An Ottawa couple is sharing their buyer beware story and the importance of reading the fine print in contracts, following a shocking price hike and interest rate adjustment for their home furnace financing.
Getting on the gameshow Jeopardy is said to be statistically harder than getting in to Harvard, but this week, two of the contestants competing on the show just happen to be from Ottawa.
Nancy Peckford, the Mayor of North Grenville, says the town wants to use Kemptville Campus as a government office so the thousands of public servants living in the community don't have to commute to Ottawa in the fall.
A teenager has been stabbed on the grounds of a school in Montreal North, according to Montreal police.
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
As Montrealers get ready for a heat wave and are looking for a place to cool off, more than half of the City of Montreal's public pools and wading pools are listed as temporarily or permanently closed.
A chilly morning is on tap for most of central and north-central Alberta Tuesday.
Stuart Skinner made 32 saves in the Edmonton Oilers' 8-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Edmonton police have laid charges after a fire at the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre last fall.
A heat dome developing in the eastern United States will bring the hottest temperatures and highest humidex values of the year so far to the Maritimes this week.
RCMP officers have closed roads in New Glasgow, N.S., as they try to arrest a man believed in be inside a home on Monday morning.
Residents and clean air advocates in Richibucto, N.B., are cautiously optimistic a shell-drying facility has closed for good.
A Winnipeg man faces a slew of charges after police say he broke into an apartment building and sexually assaulted two teenage girls minutes after trying to break into another home nearby.
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help from the public to find an Ontario mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three children in December 2023.
Over the past 14 years, Cheryl Juras and her family have seen their fair share of bears near their Falcon Lake cottage, but she never expected to see one in her very own kitchen.
A full investigation into allegations made by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes against Sask. Party MLAs, including former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison, has been blocked – much to the opposition's disappointment.
A crash on Highway 1 just east of Regina was the cause of significant traffic delays on Monday.
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
Sweltering temperatures have settled across southern Ontario and Environment Canada says the dangerously hot and humid weather will be sticking around for the rest of the week.
The promise of cheaper childcare means waitlists have grown longer. Wondering what to do until a spot opens up? We get advice for parents and caregivers.
A rental replacement bylaw is up for discussion in Kitchener. But, the city warns, it would only apply to some tenant evictions.
The following story contains details some readers may find disturbing.
Two Saskatoon business leaders are appearing before the city’s police board on Thursday to address their growing concerns about crime and community safety.
Reported incidents of intimate partner violence were up 14 per cent in 2023, according to a new report from the Saskatoon police.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
The federal government is providing $1.2 billion to help build a new hospital complex on the James Bay Coast, easing residents’ fears that construction wouldn’t start this year.
It is day one of a three-week construction project in downtown London, and there are signs of driver confusion already.
Some tears were shed Monday afternoon as the final graduation class in the history of Brescia University College (BUC) walked from the school, to the convocation ceremony at Western University.
A man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Sunday.
Drivers along Highway 12 in Midland could see a large plume of smoke Sunday afternoon.
The Couchiching Ontario Health team launched a new chronic disease program on Monday, making accessing care easier for patients with chronic conditions.
Two days after the owner of WindsorEats said a recycling bin and a majority of their glassware was stolen during the first weekend of the Carrousel of the Nations festival, surveillance video shows an unidentified individual walking into the food hall and appearing to steal property.
The City of Windsor is reminding residents that there are plenty of places to cool off during the extremely hot and humid conditions this week.
Windsor police say they have arrested a wanted suspect who deliberately set fire to a recreational vehicle, in an attempt to get away from officers.
Premier David Eby says British Columbia urgently needs information from Canada’s spy agency to help combat alleged foreign interference at the provincial level.
More than 50 people from a supportive-housing complex in Nanaimo, B.C., have been displaced after a fire in a mattress that was started by a cigarette.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
A 45-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following an assault June 12 that involved the use of a hammer.
On June 15 shortly before 10 p.m., Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Lang Lake Road in Curtin Township, just outside Espanola.
A 37-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with arson after a house fire on Manitoulin Island in April, police say.
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
