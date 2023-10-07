Max Verstappen says 3rd Formula One world championship title is his 'best one' so far
Max Verstappen believes his third Formula One title is his best yet.
Clinching the championship in a sprint race Saturday in Qatar didn't pack the emotional impact of his dramatic, controversial last-lap overtake of Lewis Hamilton for the 2021 title. Still, the Red Bull driver thinks his relentlessly consistent 2023 season has been his greatest so far.
"This one is the best one," Verstappen said. "I think the first one was the most emotional one because that's when your dreams are fulfilled in F1. But this one definitely in my opinion has been my best year also for consecutive wins and stuff. The car itself has been probably in the best shape as well. This one is probably (the one) I'm most proud of in a way because of consistency."
Verstappen finished second in the sprint race in Qatar and his teammate Sergio Perez, the only driver who could catch him in the standings, crashed out after being struck by Esteban Ocon's Alpine.
Oscar Piastri won the sprint -- a rare achievement for a rookie, even if Verstappen's title overshadowed it -- and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris was third.
- Top sports headlines, all in one place
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
McLaren teammate Lando Norris was third.
The title race was all but over long before Verstappen made sure of it Saturday. His run of 10 straight wins, an all-time F1 record, from May to September left him far ahead in the standings. A third title ranks him among some of the sport's all-time greats, level with the likes of Ayrton Senna and Niki Lauda.
"I achieved more than I could have ever even dreamed of or any goals that I wanted to achieve in F1," Verstappen said. "So I'm loving the moment. We'll see where we end up. It's already way more than I ever thought I could achieve, so it's perfect."
Verstappen parked up in the pit lane and stood atop his car with three fingers raised on his right hand before going to celebrate with his team.
Verstappen started third Saturday but was slow off the line and was in fifth after the first lap before fighting his way through the field.
Perez was in a three-way fight with Ocon and the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg midway through the sprint when Ocon clipped Hulkenberg's wheel and span into Perez on the outside of the corner. Both Ocon and Perez's cars were left stuck in the gravel.
F1 organized a light show in the pit lane to mark Verstappen's title, but since it was a sprint race and not a full Grand Prix, there was no podium ceremony. Instead, Verstappen, Piastri and Norris were awarded plaques for placing in the top three.
Saturday's result had immediate clarity, something which was missing from the aftermath of the thrilling and much-disputed battle with Hamilton which saw Verstappen win his first title in Abu Dhabi in 2021. And when Verstappen took the title at the Japanese Grand Prix last year, it was amid confusion over how many points he should get after a red flag.
Both the venue in Qatar and the format are modern additions to F1. The Losail circuit and the sprint events -- which Verstappen has opposed in the past -- were both added to the calendar in Verstappen's first title year in 2021.
Perez seemed capable of challenging Verstappen when he won two of the first four races of this season, but hasn't won since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April. Perez has been let down by frequent mistakes in qualifying. Eight times in 17 championship rounds, he has failed to reach the final qualifying session which decides the top 10 places, leaving him at a major disadvantage on race day.
Piastri followed up his first Grand Prix podium in Japan two weeks ago with his first victory in an F1 race, even if the sprint doesn't count as an official Grand Prix win. "It's a bit of a weird feeling because it's not a race win. It does feel a little bit strange," he said.
Piastri started on pole position but was overtaken by Mercedes' George Russell before retaking first place as Russell's soft-compound tires started to degrade.
Ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix race on Sunday, the sport's governing body, the FIA, said Saturday it could mandate at least three pit stops with tire changes. That follows concerns that the side walls of the Pirelli tires have been damaged when cars run over the pointed "pyramid" kerbs used in Qatar.
The track has already been narrowed at one point to stop cars running quite as wide over the kerbs. The FIA said it would take a final decision about Sunday's race after it and Pirelli can study the tires which were used Saturday.
For the new three-time champion, it's a question of how to balance celebrations with the reality of having to race again Sunday. He will start on pole.
"I guess quite a few sparkling waters tonight," Verstappen said with a smile, when asked how he'd mark the occasion. "But I'll be here tomorrow."
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
Air Canada temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv after Hamas attack on Israel
Air Canada says it is temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv starting on Sunday following the deadly attacks in Israel.
Drake called out by the Pet Shop Boys for singing the chorus of one of their hits on new song without permission
Drake recently dropped his eighth studio album, and it apparently comes with a bit of controversy.
Number of Israelis taken prisoner 'several times greater' than dozens: Hamas spokesperson
The total number of Israelis captured by Hamas in a surprise attack on Israeli towns on Saturday was "several times greater" than dozens, a spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas said in a recording aired shortly after midnight on Sunday.
LIVE Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.
Gunfire, rockets and carnage: Israelis are stunned and shaken by unprecedented Hamas attack
Israel was in shock Saturday, with the unprecedented scenes of violence and chaos unfolding across the country's south seared into people's minds. Even the steely nerved residents of communities near the Gaza Strip who have grown used to the wail of air-raid sirens described Saturday's ground assault as a nightmare come true.
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel; Ambassador to Canada calls violence 'unimaginable'
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
'No excuse for inaction': Kinew says Manitoba health-care plan can go ahead without extra federal dollars
Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew says his plan to improve the health-care system and reduce wait times in his province can move forward without additional federal funds.
Politics
-
Confusing claims about the online streaming law abound. How does it really work?
Confusion over Canada's Online Streaming Act is running rampant on social media, clouding debate over what the legislation actually does. Here are some key things to know about the controversial legislation.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel; Ambassador to Canada calls violence 'unimaginable'
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
-
'No excuse for inaction': Kinew says Manitoba health-care plan can go ahead without extra federal dollars
Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew says his plan to improve the health-care system and reduce wait times in his province can move forward without additional federal funds.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
-
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
Sci-Tech
-
Vikings had windows, another shift away from their image as barbaric Norsemen, Danish museum says
Vikings had windows -- usually only associated with medieval churches and castles -- meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said Thursday.
-
Unprecedented discovery seems to defy fundamental astronomical theories
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed surprising pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula that have never been detected before.
-
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
Entertainment
-
21 Savage cleared to legally travel abroad with plans of international performance in London
Rapper 21 Savage can now legally travel outside the United States and plans to make his international performance in his native London.
-
Drake called out by the Pet Shop Boys for singing the chorus of one of their hits on new song without permission
Drake recently dropped his eighth studio album, and it apparently comes with a bit of controversy.
-
Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life. That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.