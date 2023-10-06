Max Verstappen qualifies on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix. He can win the title in Saturday's sprint
Max Verstappen underlined why he's on the verge of a third consecutive Formula One title as he qualified on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday. He can clinch the title in Saturday's sprint race.
Verstappen set a commanding time early in the third and last session of qualifying and bailed out of his final run after his car slid off the racing line. It didn't matter as George Russell could only manage a time .441 seconds slower than Verstappen as he qualified second. His Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton was third, .527 off the pace.
Verstappen can secure the title with at least a sixth-place finish in the sprint Saturday. That contest will have its own separate "shootout" qualifying session earlier the same day. If it doesn't work out Saturday for the Dutch driver, pole position is the best possible insurance policy for Sunday.
"It doesn't really change anything. I just want to have a good weekend," Verstappen said. "And of course, I know in the back of my mind that that's happening. But it doesn't add any extra pressure or whatever. I just want to enjoy the weekend and try to do the best I can."
Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez qualified only 13th for Sunday's race after his best time in the second part of qualifying was deleted because he went off track. Had it counted, he would have scraped into the third session in 10th.
Even if Verstappen fails to clinch the title in Saturday's sprint, Perez would have to storm through the field on Sunday and score far more points than Verstappen to keep the title race alive.
Russell gave no sign he expects to challenge Verstappen for the race win Sunday. Asked what he could do about Verstappen from second on the grid, he said: "Waving him goodbye, I think, after turn one."
"Max has done an exceptional job. He deserves to be champion this year," Russell added. "Of course, Formula One, we love the competition, but we can't take anything away from what he and Red Bull have done. And we need to look at ourselves in the mirror and raise our game into next year and give him a challenge."
With Verstappen's time far out of reach, more qualifying drama came from stewards' video reviews than on-track action.
As drivers took wide lines in search of quick times, there were constant investigations examining if all four tires were off the track.
McLaren's Lando Norris set a time which was good enough for second place, only for it to be deleted for an infringement. That promoted Russell to second and Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri to third, only for the Australian to be told in a TV interview that his time also wasn't valid.
"I didn't know, but this is fun, isn't it?" the Australian replied.
The decisions dropped Piastri to sixth and Norris to 10th.
There was also disappointment for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr., who was 12th, seven places behind his teammate Charles Leclerc. Lance Stroll was another driver who qualified far behind his teammate, placing 17th for Aston Martin while Fernando Alonso was fourth.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life. That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Canada-India dispute likely target for disinformation efforts, U.S. State Department warns
Canada's ongoing diplomatic standoff with India risks making it an even more tempting target for international efforts that use disinformation to reshape global narratives, a senior U.S. State Department official says.
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
Woman who walked into B.C. city's darkened lamppost loses claim for damages
A woman who was injured after walking into a darkened lamppost in Burnaby, B.C., has lost a small claims case seeking damages for the mishap.
Politics
-
Online News Act not perfect but necessary: Heritage Minister
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says that while the Online News Act isn't perfect, the media landscape is changing too fast for the government to wait any longer.
-
Emergency resolution on pharmacare expected at NDP convention
A group of grassroots NDP activists is planning to push for pharmacare to be a make-or-break element of the federal party's supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals at a policy convention next week.
-
Liberal minister says turning federal assets into affordable housing part of fix
Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the Liberals see turning federal assets into affordable housing as an integral part of fixing Canada's shortage.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
-
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Unprecedented discovery seems to defy fundamental astronomical theories
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed surprising pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula that have never been detected before.
-
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
-
U.S. regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
The Securities and Exchange Commission says it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X.
Entertainment
-
Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life. That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.
-
What's streaming now: Drake's For all the Dogs, 'Fair Play,' Assassin's Creed Mirage and William Friedkin's last film
Drake's For all the Dogs, the corporate movie thriller 'Fair Play' starring Phoebe Dynevor, and a game show on CBS that's being described as Mexico's version of Bingo are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
-
Police bodycam video shows arrest of 'Keffe D,' suspect in 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
The man charged with murder in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur had little to say when he was arrested outside Las Vegas. But Duane "Keffe D" Davis knew the gravity of it, according to police body camera footage released Friday.