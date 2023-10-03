Mavs and Timberwolves play in Abu Dhabi as Gulf region's influence with the NBA grows
The NBA returns to Abu Dhabi this week as Arabian Gulf countries increasingly use their wealth to establish a foothold with the league.
The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves play Thursday in the first of two preseason games in the United Arab Emirates capital, but most of the real action is taking place off the court.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is buying a minority stake in the Washington Wizards with the move coming less than a year after the league's Board of Governors opened the door to such institutional investors.
LeBron James recently visited Saudi Arabia on a trip that came a couple of months after the Los Angeles Lakers star joked on social media that he'd accept the kind of astronomical figures that the Saudis are paying to lure soccer stars.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks played preseason games in Abu Dhabi a year ago after the NBA signed a multiyear partnership with the emirate's department of culture and tourism. It was the first time the league had staged games in the oil-rich Arabian Gulf -- also called the Persian Gulf.
"We felt that bringing the live NBA experience to fans in Abu Dhabi was the next step in our ongoing efforts to grow the game in the region," said Mark Tatum, NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer.
The league's board of governors decided in November 2022 "to permit passive, non-controlling, minority investments in NBA teams by institutional investors, including university endowments, foreign and domestic pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds, subject to a set of policy guidelines adopted at that time," the NBA said in a statement.
Those investors would then be subject to league review and NBA Board approval.
Qatar Sports Investments, which has majority control of French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain, is buying a roughly 5% stake in the parent company of the Wizards, the NHL's Washington Capitals and the WNBA's Washington Mystics. The NBA confirmed that the deal has been approved.
Similar agreements in the future seem likely.
"The value of NBA teams continues to grow year to year, helped by the value of live sports and the global reach of our league," Tatum said. "We anticipate our teams will receive continued interest from institutional investors around the world."
Countries in the region like Saudi Arabia, which was implicated in the gruesome murder of a U.S.-based columnist, have faced criticism that they are "sportswashing" their human rights records.
"Playing games internationally is a critical part of our year-round efforts to engage our passionate international fans, many of whom may not otherwise experience an NBA game in-person," Tatum said, noting the league has staged games -- mostly not regular-season ones -- in more than 20 countries outside the United States and Canada.
"That doesn't mean we agree with every law or viewpoint where we play games or engage fans, and we condemn human rights violations wherever they occur," Tatum said. "We make sure that we stay true to our mission and values everywhere we operate and adhere to guidance from the U.S. government."
Saudi Arabia, through its sovereign wealth fund, muscled its way into professional golf before spending heavily to recruit soccer players, including Cristiano Ronaldo.
Radio host Dan Patrick asked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in June if the Saudis have looked to invest in any NBA teams.
"No, not that I'm aware of," Silver responded. "They certainly haven't come to the league office."
The NBA also hasn't had talks with the Saudis about holding preseason games there, Tatum added.
As part of the Abu Dhabi visit, the NBA will hold youth clinics and host fan events featuring Mavericks and Timberwolves players and NBA greats including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Both preseason games will be at Etihad Arena on Yas Island -- where the league opened an NBA Store last year. The second game is Saturday.
The Mavericks then travel to Spain for a preseason game against Real Madrid next Tuesday.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING CN experiencing network-wide system failure; Via, GO and other trains affected
Canadian National Railway Co. is experiencing a network-wide system failure that is also affecting Via, GO and other trains in Ontario.
WATCH LIVE Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.
DEVELOPING U.S. Speaker McCarthy's job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
U.S. Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ability to remain in leadership was thrown into serious risk Tuesday after the House voted to move ahead with an effort by hard-right Republican critics to oust him.
Poilievre defends Truth and Reconciliation Day post, calls criticism 'appalling politicization'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending the caption on photos he posted to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller accused him of misidentifying Inuit people as Algonquin.
MK-ULTRA mind-control experiments: Quebec high court says U.S. has immunity in Canada
The United States government cannot be sued in Canada for its alleged role in infamous brainwashing experiments at a Montreal psychiatric hospital, Quebec's Court of Appeal ruled this week.
Traffic comes to a stalk on Hwy. 400 as crews clean up celery following rollover
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
Trump judge issues limited gag order after former president makes disparaging post about court clerk
A New York judge imposed a limited gag order on defendant Donald Trump Tuesday after the former president disparaged a key court staffer during his civil business fraud trial.
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.
-
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
-
Poilievre defends Truth and Reconciliation Day post, calls criticism 'appalling politicization'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending the caption on photos he posted to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller accused him of misidentifying Inuit people as Algonquin.
Health
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
-
Ontario Pharmacists Association says ability to prescribe birth control should be next
Pharmacists in Ontario can now diagnose and treat 19 common ailments but they still can't prescribe birth control or emergency contraception.
Sci-Tech
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
-
How are ancient Roman and Mayan buildings still standing? Scientists are unlocking their secrets
Ancient builders across the world created structures that are still standing today, thousands of years later -- from Roman engineers who poured thick concrete sea barriers, to Maya masons who crafted plaster sculptures to their gods, to Chinese builders who raised walls against invaders.
Entertainment
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
A second U.K. police force is looking into allegations of sexual offences committed by Russell Brand
A second British police force is looking into sexual offences allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday.