BOSTON - Auston Matthews snapped a scoreless tie in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Friday to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal.

Kasperi Kapanen, with a goal and an assist, also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.

David Krejci replied for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.

The Leafs will look to wrap up the series at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Game 7, if necessary, would be back at Boston's TD Garden on Tuesday.

The winner for Toronto came after Matthews took a pass from Jake Muzzin and wired a one-timer beyond Rask for his fourth of the playoffs with 8:27 left in regulation.