Matthews, Andersen lead Leafs over Bruins to take 3-2 series lead
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins in Boston, Friday, April 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 9:58PM EDT
BOSTON - Auston Matthews snapped a scoreless tie in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Friday to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal.
Kasperi Kapanen, with a goal and an assist, also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.
David Krejci replied for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.
The Leafs will look to wrap up the series at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Game 7, if necessary, would be back at Boston's TD Garden on Tuesday.
The winner for Toronto came after Matthews took a pass from Jake Muzzin and wired a one-timer beyond Rask for his fourth of the playoffs with 8:27 left in regulation.