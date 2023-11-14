Sports

    • Matt Chapman declines Toronto Blue Jays' qualifying offer, remains a free agent

    Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman throws out Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis at first base during the seventh inning of Game 2 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo) Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman throws out Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis at first base during the seventh inning of Game 2 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo)
    TORONTO -

    Third baseman Matt Chapman has declined the Toronto Blue Jays' qualifying offer and remains a free agent.

    Chapman was one of seven players who turned down US$20.325-million qualifying offers from their former teams Tuesday.

    The Jays extended the offer on Nov. 6. Chapman had until Tuesday to accept it.

    Toronto will receive an additional selection in next year's Major League Baseball draft in compensation if Chapman signs elsewhere.

    Chapman signed a two-year, $25-million contract with Toronto before the 2022 season after spending his first five Major League Baseball seasons in Oakland.

    He hit .234 with 44 home runs and 130 runs batted in over two seasons with the Jays and was named a Gold Glove Award winner this season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    Poilievre, Guilbeault point fingers over Conservative farm fuel carbon tax bill

    Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News