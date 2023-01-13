Matheson says support growing for proposed Canadian women's soccer league

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair autographs a fan's ball at a World Cup watch party in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey  Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair autographs a fan's ball at a World Cup watch party in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey 

MORE SPORTS NEWS