Marshawn Lynch, ex-NFL, booked on suspicion of DUI in Vegas

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch walks off the field after NFL football practice in Renton, Wash., in this Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch walks off the field after NFL football practice in Renton, Wash., in this Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS