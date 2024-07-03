Sports

    • Mark Cavendish claims record-breaking 35th stage win at the Tour de France

    Mark Cavendish made history with his 35th Tour de France stage win. (Daniel Cole / AP via CNN Newsource) Mark Cavendish made history with his 35th Tour de France stage win. (Daniel Cole / AP via CNN Newsource)
    Share
    Ben Church -

    Mark Cavendish made cycling history on Wednesday, winning a record-breaking 35th stage at the Tour de France.

    The 39-year-old has now surpassed legendary cyclist Eddy Merckx after winning a chaotic sprint finish at the end of the 177.4 kilometre fifth stage from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas.

    Breaking Merckx’s record, who last raced in the Tour de France 49 years ago, has seemed almost impossible for any cyclist, even Cavendish.

    The Astana-Qazaqstan rider was mobbed by fellow riders after the finish line as he celebrated making history, a moment which further underlines his standing as the best sprinter of all time.

    “I’m in a little bit of disbelief. I put a big gamble on this year to make sure we are good here at the Tour de France,” an emotional Cavendish told ITV after the win.

    “We’ve done it. We worked out exactly what we wanted to do. How we built the team, what we’ve done with my equipment. Every little detail has been put towards specifically today.”

    Cavendish had reversed his decision to retire from the sport after crashing out of the 2023 Tour de France and this year is likely to be his last appearance at the race.

    His participation in this year’s Tour de France seemed in jeopardy during the first stage, though, as television cameras caught him vomiting on his bike, reportedly struggling from heat exhaustion.

    He was able to recover, though, and has now written his name in the history books.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

    Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News