Mark Arendz to be Canada's flagbearer at Paralympic closing ceremony
Mark Arendz of Canada competes during the Cross Country Skiing Men's Standing 10km Classic at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea at the 2018 Winter Paralympics Saturday, March 17, 2018. (Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 17, 2018 8:31AM EDT
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Nordic athlete Mark Arendz will carry Canada's flag into Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Pyeongchang Paralympics.
The 28-year-old biathlete and cross-country skier from Hartsville, P.E.I., has raced to five medals in Pyeongchang with one event remaining.
Arendz, who lost his left arm in a farming accident at the age of seven, will lead Canada's most successful winter Paralympic team in history into the stadium.
With one day of competition left, Canada has 24 medals, crushing the previous best of 19 won in Vancouver in 2010.