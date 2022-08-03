Marino advances to Citi Open quarterfinals with win over Petkovic

Rebecca Marino, of Canada, reacts after winning a first-round match against Venus Williams, of the United States, at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Rebecca Marino, of Canada, reacts after winning a first-round match against Venus Williams, of the United States, at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

