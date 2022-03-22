Marc-Andre Fleury wins big at NHL trade deadline

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury looks up toward the scoreboard during an NHL game against the Colorado Avalanche in Chicago on Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury looks up toward the scoreboard during an NHL game against the Colorado Avalanche in Chicago on Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MORE SPORTS NEWS