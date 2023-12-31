Sports

    • Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the 4th goalie to play in 1,000 NHL games

    Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury protects his net during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury protects his net during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ST. PAUL, Minn. -

    Marc-Andre Fleury became the fourth goalie in NHL history to play in 1,000 games when he started Sunday for the Minnesota Wild against the Winnipeg Jets.

    Martin Brodeur (1,266 games), Roberto Luongo (1,044) and Patrick Roy (1,029) are the only goalies to have played in more games than Fleury, 39, who is in his third season with the Wild. He spent the bulk of his career in Pittsburgh, making 691 appearances in 13 seasons with the Penguins.

    Fleury began the game third on the all-time victories list with 550, trailing Brodeur (691) and Roy (551).

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News