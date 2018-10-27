Maple Leafs lose Auston Matthews to upper-body injury against Jets
Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) and Winnipeg Jets centre Andrew Copp (9) battles for the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, October 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 27, 2018 9:44PM EDT
Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews left Saturday night's game against the Winnipe Jets with a left shoulder injury and didn't return.
Matthews appeared to injure his left shoulder after absorbing a hit from Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba early in the second period.
The 21-year-old cut to the front of the net with the puck and, as he attempted to shoot on goalie Connor Hellebuyck, Trouba went shoulder-to-shoulder with Matthews.
Matthews went to the bench on his own in apparent discomfort before eventually heading to the locker-room.
Nazem Kadri took his spot on the top line alongside Patrick Marleau and Kasperi Kapanen.
Matthews played 7:38 and had two shots on net before leaving.
After playing all 82 games in his rookie season, Matthews battled various injuries in 2017-18, including a problem with his right shoulder and a concussion that limited him to 62 games.
Matthews leads the Leafs in 2018-19 with 10 goals and 16 points in 10 games heading into Saturday's contest.