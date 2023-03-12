Manitoba's Dunstone beats Wild Card 1's Bottcher in Brier semifinal

Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone celebrates with 3rd B.J. Neufeldafter defeating Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher in the semifinal game at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont., Sunday, March 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone celebrates with 3rd B.J. Neufeldafter defeating Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher in the semifinal game at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont., Sunday, March 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

MORE SPORTS NEWS