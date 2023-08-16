Man United close to making a decision on future of Mason Greenwood after long suspension

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Manchester United is close to making a decision over whether Mason Greenwood has a future at the club. Charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault against the England forward were dropped six months ago. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File) Manchester United's Mason Greenwood looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Manchester United is close to making a decision over whether Mason Greenwood has a future at the club. Charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault against the England forward were dropped six months ago. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

