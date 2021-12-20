Man to plead guilty in Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud

New England Patriots' Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (Darron Cummings/AP) New England Patriots' Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (Darron Cummings/AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS