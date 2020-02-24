You can find them in alleyways, on the sides of buildings, and even on store front windows.

They’re colourful, creative and larger-than-life works of wall art in the likeness of late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Instagrammer Rafael Murcia travelled around L.A. to document dozens of the murals immortalizing Bryant, and put together a video compilation.

The barbershop owner posted the video tribute with the caption: “Driving and seeing all of these was definitely worth it. Shout out to all the artists.”

Murcia shared the video on the same day thousands of fans gathered at the Staples Center in downtown LA. for a sold-out, emotional public memorial service for Bryant and 13-year-old Gigi.

Bryant, known to his fans as the “Black Mamba,” played 17 seasons with the Lakers. So it’s no surprise that the majority of the murals around the world painted in Bryant’s honour can be found in the “City of Angels.”

According to kobemural.com, an online fan database that tracks and maps all the known Kobe mural locations across the globe, there are more than 100 Kobe murals in the L.A. area alone.

There are also dozens of other countries listed on the interactive map that have murals commemorating Kobe including Canada, Spain, Brazil, Australia, the Philippines, Italy, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died on Jan. 26 when the helicopter they were flying in crashed in cloudy conditions into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif.