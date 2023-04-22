Man City beats Sheff United to keep treble dream alive

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup semi final soccer match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley stadium, in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup semi final soccer match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley stadium, in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

MORE SPORTS NEWS