Sports

    • Man accused of setting Ugandan Olympic athlete on fire dies

    Share
    NAIROBI, Kenya -

    A man accused of dousing gasoline on an Ugandan Olympic athlete, causing her death days later, has succumbed to burns sustained in the attack, according to the Kenyan hospital where he was treated.

    Dickson Ndiema was admitted at the Moi Referral Hospital in the western Eldoret city for burns covering 30 per cent of his body. Ndiema is alleged to have sustained the injuries after setting on fire Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who died last Thursday with 80 per cent of burns on her body.

    The hospital spokesperson, Owen Menach, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the hospital would issue a statement later but confirmed that the patient had died.

    Ndiema and Cheptegei were said to have quarrelled over a piece of land that the athlete bought in Kenya, according to a report filed by the local chief.

    Cheptegei competed in the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month before the attack. She finished in 44th place.

    Cheptegei's parents said their daughter bought land in the Trans Nzoia county to be near Kenya's many athletic training centers.

    The athlete's father, Joseph Cheptegei, told reporters last week that Ndiema, his daughter's former boyfriend, was stalking and threatening her and the family had informed police.

    He said he wanted justice and lamented that the suspect was not being guarded at his hospital bed and expressed concern that he might escape.

    Cheptegei is expected to be buried at her home in Uganda on Saturday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News