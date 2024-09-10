Man accused of setting on fire a Ugandan Olympic athlete dies of burns

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh convenes caucus in Montreal to plot post-deal path forward
Just days after demolishing his deal with Justin Trudeau's Liberals, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is holding a three-day strategy session with his MPs in Montreal.
A man accused of dousing gasoline on an Ugandan Olympic athlete, causing her death days later, has succumbed to burns sustained in the attack, according to the Kenyan hospital where he was treated.
Dickson Ndiema was admitted at the Moi Referral Hospital in the western Eldoret city for burns covering 30 per cent of his body. Ndiema is alleged to have sustained the injuries after setting on fire Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who died last Thursday with 80 per cent of burns on her body.
The hospital spokesperson, Owen Menach, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the hospital would issue a statement later but confirmed that the patient had died.
Ndiema and Cheptegei were said to have quarrelled over a piece of land that the athlete bought in Kenya, according to a report filed by the local chief.
Cheptegei competed in the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month before the attack. She finished in 44th place.
Cheptegei's parents said their daughter bought land in the Trans Nzoia county to be near Kenya's many athletic training centers.
The athlete's father, Joseph Cheptegei, told reporters last week that Ndiema, his daughter's former boyfriend, was stalking and threatening her and the family had informed police.
He said he wanted justice and lamented that the suspect was not being guarded at his hospital bed and expressed concern that he might escape.
Cheptegei is expected to be buried at her home in Uganda on Saturday.
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
A U.S. national park is cautioning tourists about how a small bag of Cheetos could have an enormous impact.
A daredevil billionaire rocketed back into orbit Tuesday, aiming to perform the first private spacewalk and venture farther than anyone since NASA's Apollo moonshots.
Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, gave a sincere thank you to Calgary for the outpouring of support for her and the Gaudreau family.
Canada’s restaurant industry is in a slump as money conscious consumers are eating out less and spending less when they do go out.
An Israeli strike on a crowded tent camp housing Palestinians displaced by the war in Gaza killed at least 19 people and wounded 60 early on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said. Israel said it targeted senior Hamas militants with precise munitions.
A wildfire has triggered a "tactical evacuation" in the community of Baynes Lake in southeast British Columbia.
Saskatchewan's Education minister says the incident at a Saskatoon school where a student was set on fire is "horrible," but could have been worse.
Police have charged a 40-year-old man in connection with a deadly, fiery crash in Oshawa, Ont. that involved nine vehicles last month.
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
Calgary’s police chief has issued a grave warning about the potential impact of further restrictions on photo radar use in Alberta.
Junior doctors in India's West Bengal state have vowed to keep up a strike in protest at the rape and murder of a trainee doctor unless their demands are met, defying a Supreme Court deadline for Tuesday.
A 71-year-old man on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home was hospitalized on Tuesday for medical checks and treatment, his lawyer told journalists.
The European Union is dealing with an increase in legal and illegal migrant arrivals, spurring some member countries to temporarily reintroduce border checks within what is normally a wide area of free movement: the Schengen zone.
Over 140 Ukrainian drones targeted multiple Russian regions overnight, including Moscow and surrounding areas, killing at least one person, officials said Tuesday, in one of the biggest drone attacks on Russian soil in the two-and-a-half-year war.
An extendable robot began on Tuesday a two-week mission to retrieve the first sample of melted fuel debris from inside one of three damaged reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Romeo Dallaire is ready to return to public life again this fall after a serious health scare forced the retired lieutenant-general to postpone his cross-country book tour in March.
Health Minister Mark Holland says he isn’t worried about Liberal electoral fortunes despite a tumultuous summer in which his party suffered a devastating byelection loss in Toronto, the party’s national campaign director resigned and the Liberal-NDP supply-and-confidence agreement collapsed.
Health Minister Mark Holland says his government will still work on policies it promised to pursue under its now-defunct deal with the NDP.
The Canadian Medical Association says there should be better tracking of health-care spending, following health-care agreements the federal government has signed with the provinces and territories.
Dozens of women who say they suffered excruciating pain at a Yale University fertility clinic because a nurse stole fentanyl for her own use and replaced it with saline have settled their lawsuits against the Ivy League school.
Apple squarely shifted its focus toward artificial intelligence with the unveiling of its hotly anticipated iPhone 16 along with a slew of new features coming with the next update to the device’s operating system. While the new phone lineup headlined Monday's showcase, the tech giant also shared updates to its smartwatch and AirPod lineups.
The Australian government on Tuesday promised to legislate this year to enforce a minimum age for children to access social media, but it has yet to announce how ages will be verified.
For the first time in almost 8,000 episodes, 'Wheel of Fortune' did not open with a hello from longtime host Pat Sajak.
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill rode through the streets of Stonewall, Man. last month filming scenes atop what looked to be an Army vehicle for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's "The Long Walk."
The European Union's top court on Tuesday rejected Apple's final legal challenge against an order from the bloc's executive commission to repay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland, bringing an end to the long-running dispute.
Givenchy has named Sarah Burton creative director for women’s and men’s collections, with immediate effect, the fashion house announced on Monday.
Do LGBTQ2S+ tourists have a green book-like system for staying safe while travelling in these politically precarious times? They don't have one. They have many.
Three sisters from Ohio who inherited a dime kept in a bank vault for more than 40 years knew it had some value. But they had no idea just how much until just a few years ago.
China's Football Association has banned 43 people for life over allegations of match-fixing and other forms of corruption in the latest effort to weed out graft in the country's notoriously underperforming team sport.
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
Winnipeggers could soon be able to kick it into four-wheel drive and let it ride down the road on Bachman Turner Overdrive Way.
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Halifax resident Tucker Bottomley started feeling the painful effects of rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 21.
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Every time British Columbians are rattled by an act of random violence like last week’s shocking homicide and maiming in downtown Vancouver, there are calls to reopen the Riverview Psychiatric Hospital, but that’s not the solution some think it is.
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
One lucky man found out this year’s PNE Prize Home was his Monday evening.
There is confusion at one Mississauga, Ont. high school over whether backpacks are allowed in class. Grade 12 student Vani Kumar started a petition to bring backpacks back after St. Francis Xavier Secondary School sent out a letter obtained by CTV News Toronto telling students, “Knapsacks/bags are to be kept in your locker upon arrival at school."
One woman has been taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries following a shooting on the QEW in Mississauga early Tuesday morning, Peel paramedics say.
The O-Train was out of service for more than an hour Tuesday morning "due to a technical issue with cameras on the trains," according to OC Transpo. Full train service resumed just after 8 a.m.
Several properties on Rideau Street could soon be given heritage designations, despite objections by the property owners.
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
Following the announcement of the end of the NDP-Liberal confidence and supply agreement, a new national survey reveals that 47 per cent of Canadians would support calling a federal election to be called, while only 34 per cent would prefer not to.
Francois Legault's government is far from its commitment to create 37,000 subsidized daycare spaces by March of next year.
Goodbye, Alberta advantage. Half of the province's residents say they are struggling to keep up with daily expenses amid a cost-of-living crisis.
A Red Deer senior is in custody for allegedly luring children into his apartment with candy.
An Alberta MLA banned from the UCP caucus last year for comments comparing transgender youth to feces could soon be back in the ruling Alberta party's fold.
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by RCMP in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.
Boarding passes are now being issued for the newest airline flying out of the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
Housing advocates and opposition parties say a loophole in Nova Scotia's rental housing rules is making the provincial government's proposed rent cap essentially useless.
Manitobans will have the chance to say their final goodbyes to Grand Chief Cathy Merrick this week.
Manitoba RCMP has charged a man with human smuggling after he was allegedly caught picking up a group of migrants crossing into Canada last month.
Winnipeg's Centre Village social housing complex will face the wrecking ball less than 15 years after it was built.
Saskatchewan's overdose crisis is tragically on par with last year's record breaking total, with more than 200 people having lost their lives to accidental overdoses in the first seven months of the year.
Police are asking for the public's help following a string of armed robberies in east central Saskatchewan.
A Kitchener, Ont. woman is pleading for the return of her puppy, an eight-month-old French Bulldog named Sanchi.
Police have seized over 200 firearms as part of a weapons investigation that began in Waterloo.
An island has appeared in the middle of the Grand River but it’s not a natural formation.
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
Brewster, a one-year-old border collie/St. Bernard mix, is now full of energy but that wasn’t the case just six months ago, when he suffered from a terrible cough, sores on his elbows and extreme lethargy.
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced that Director of Education Mark Fisher is on a leave of absence.
Goderich council has approved the conceptual design for the $9 million project which will replace 100-year-old sewer and water pipes under Goderich's Courthouse Square.
Three people have now been charged with murder in the death of a missing Sarnia man, even though his body has not been found.
Eight people overdosed, including one fatality during the past week in Grey Bruce County.
Two-vehicle crash in Midland Monday afternoon.
City crews arrived at a Barrie park on Monday to dismantle a homeless encampment where roughly two dozen people had been living.
Fog is impacting school buses on Tuesday morning
After years of keeping tax increases below the rate of inflation, Windsor may be facing its most challenging budget year yet.
A friend of 57-year-old Jason West told CTV News it was he who died after a police-involved shooting in Windsor on Friday.
In a move aimed at reducing the number of bears killed in British Columbia, the province is creating an expert panel to review how conservation officers carry out their work.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Lethbridge’s police chief says changes to the use of photo radar in Alberta are going to increase the number of violations being handed out to those breaking traffic enforcement laws.
Police in Lethbridge, Alta., need your help tracking down Dylan Ivan Sokol, who is wanted on warrants.
Lethbridge police issued 94 traffic violation tickets during a weekend blitz.
Monday marked International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Day, and experts in the field say there is a lot the public doesn’t know about the disability.
A new report from the Canadian Union of Public Employees says funding projections for hospitals would leave the North Bay Regional Health Centre short of nearly 100 beds.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.