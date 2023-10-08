Make it 23 titles: Unstoppable Biles wraps up world championships comeback with 2 more gold medals
Simone Biles' appetite for victory is insatiable.
The American superstar claimed a third, then a fourth gold medal at the 2023 gymnastics world championships Sunday by winning the women's balance beam and floor finals in a dominant fashion on the final day of the competition.
Biles started the afternoon with a superb beam routine, oozing confidence throughout. She had no hesitation on her jumps and delivered controlled spins before dismounting in style, with just a small hop when landing. She earned a score of 14.800 points to win ahead of China's Zhou Yaqin by a margin of just 0.1 of a point. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil took the bronze medal.
Biles later took to the mat for her last appearance of a busy week, in the floor final. She had posted the highest score in qualifying and impressed again with a series of spectacular tumbling passes that wowed the crowd, reaching impressive height on her leaps.
Although she stepped out of bounds midway through her highly difficult routine, Biles earned the day's best score, 14.633 points. It was Biles' sixth world floor championship, a discipline where she remains undefeated.
Andrade, another star of the sport, took the silver medal ahead of her Brazil teammate Flavia Saraiva.
In Antwerp -- where she started her collection of 23 world titles 10 years ago as a 16-year-old -- Biles has made a stunning return to the international stage.
She also claimed a silver medal on vault after the sixth all-around title that made her the most decorated gymnast in history, male or female. And she led the U.S. women to a record seventh straight victory in the team event.
Biles has won a record 37 medals at the world championships and Olympics.
Biles was competing at her first world championships since 2019 this week after a two-year break she used to focus on her mental health following the Tokyo Olympics. She only returned to competition this summer.
In the men's competition, Daiki Hashimoto of Japan -- who earlier this week became the first athlete to win back-to-back world all-around titles in eight years -- won the horizontal bar final with 15.233 points. Tin Srbic of Croatia trailed 0.533 points behind in second place, with China's Su Weide completing the podium
Jake Jarman gave Britain its first medal by taking gold in the vault with a combined score of 15.050 points. Jarman started with a nearly flawless vault and was pumped after he landed a Dragulescu on his second effort, giving a big hug to his coach and raising his arms in triumph.
His total allowed him to leapfrog American Khoi Young by a margin of 0.201.
Young's pair of vaults earned him a runner-up finish and a third medal this week to go with the bronze in the team event and silver on the pommel horse. Nazar Chepurnyi of Ukraine finished third.
Young grinned broadly after sticking his second vault and turned toward fans waving American flags, urging them to make more noise as cheers and applause erupted from the stands at the Sportpaleis venue.
Lukas Dauser of Germany took gold in the men's parallel bars with a huge 15.400, finishing ahead of China's Shi Cong and Kaito Sugimoto of Japan.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
BREAKING Israeli rescue service says it retrieved about 260 bodies from a music festival attacked by Hamas
The Israeli rescue service Zaka says its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from a music festival attended by thousands that came under attack by Hamas.
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving
Some Canadians said they were stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting Sunday, as airlines cancelled flights out of the country and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proved difficult.
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Police across Canada 'increasing' patrols around religious buildings
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Politics
-
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
-
Stabilizing food prices 'not like a switch you can flip': Industry Minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the process for stabilizing food prices is 'not like a switch you can flip,' but rather one that will likely take weeks and months, after he announced an agreement with major grocers this week that he vowed will lead to steadier prices 'soon.'
-
Canada 'closely monitoring' Afghanistan after quake reportedly kills more than 2,000
Canadian ministers offered support to people in Afghanistan on Saturday after a powerful earthquake rocked the western part of the Central Asian country and reportedly killed more than 2,000 people.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
-
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
Sci-Tech
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
-
These books are being used to train AI. No one told the authors
Almost 200,000 books are being used to train artificial intelligence systems by some of the biggest companies in technology. The problem? No one told the authors.
-
Vikings had windows, another shift away from their image as barbaric Norsemen, Danish museum says
Vikings had windows -- usually only associated with medieval churches and castles -- meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said Thursday.
Entertainment
-
'The Exorcist: Believer' takes possession of box office with US $27.2 million opening
'The Exorcist: Believer' spun heads and drove off all foes at the box office. Facing competition from no major new releases, the latest resurrection of the demonic franchise brought in US $27.2 million in North America in its opening weekend for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Terence Davies, filmmaker of the lyrical 'Distant Voices, Still Lives,' dies at the age of 77
British filmmaker Terence Davies, best known for a pair of powerful, lyrical movies inspired by his childhood in postwar Liverpool, has died at the age of 77. Davies' manager John Taylor said the director died 'peacefully at home in his sleep' on Saturday after a short illness.
-
21 Savage cleared to legally travel abroad with plans of international performance in London
Rapper 21 Savage can now legally travel outside the United States and plans to make his international performance in his native London.