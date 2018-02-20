

Nearly 60 per cent of Canadians support efforts to pursue hosting another Olympic Games in the future, according to a new Nanos survey.

The survey, commissioned by CTV News and conducted before the 2018 Winter Games kicked off in Pyeongchang, found that 25 per cent of Canadians support and 32 per cent somewhat support efforts to host another Olympics.

Twenty-two per cent said they are opposed and 17 per cent said they are somewhat opposed to the idea. Three per cent said they are unsure.

Hosting the Olympics can be expensive for the host country. The last Games held in Canada, the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, broke even with total revenues and expenses just short of $1.9 billion, according to the Vancouver Organizing Committee.

Nanos Research also asked survey participants about federal and provincial government funding for Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Nearly half of Canadians (48 per cent) said the level of financial support should remain about the same, while 32 per cent said the athletes should get more money.

Only six per cent said the athletes should receive less financial support and 14 per cent said they were unsure.

Last fall, the federal government announced pay raises for the country’s Olympians and Paralympians, the first increase to the Athletes Assistance Program since 2004.

Methodology

Nanos conducted a land-and cell-linehybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,000 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between Jan.28and Feb.1,as part of an omnibus survey.

The margin of error is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.