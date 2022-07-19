Major League Baseball moving ahead with uniform ads for 2023

Major League Baseball moving ahead with uniform ads for 2023

Fans wear their team's uniforms during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Fans wear their team's uniforms during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MORE SPORTS NEWS