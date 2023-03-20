Magic Johnson joins bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders

Magic Johnson pictured on March 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia, has joined a bid to acquire the NFL’s Washington Commanders from embattled owner Daniel Snyder. (Derek White/Getty Images/FILE) Magic Johnson pictured on March 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia, has joined a bid to acquire the NFL’s Washington Commanders from embattled owner Daniel Snyder. (Derek White/Getty Images/FILE)

MORE SPORTS NEWS