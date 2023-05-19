Mage faces a tough challenge in Preakness in pursuit of win in second Triple Crown race

Kentucky Derby winner Mage works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Kentucky Derby winner Mage works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS