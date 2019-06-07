

The Canadian Press





ANCASTER, Ont. - Local favourite Mackenzie Hughes has posted his second straight solid score at the RBC Canadian Open.

The native of nearby Dundas, Ont., shot a 4-under 66 for the second day in a row on Friday and was in the top five toward the end of the morning wave at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Hughes drained an eight-foot birdie on No. 18 to finish his bogey-free second round at Canada's lone PGA Tour event.

Five Canadians -- Hughes, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., Drew Nesbitt of Shanty Bay, Ont., and David Hearn of Brantford, Ont. -- entered the second round within three shots of leader Keegan Bradley.

No Canadian has won the national open since Pat Fletcher in 1954.