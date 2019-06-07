Mackenzie Hughes close to lead after second round of Canadian Open
Mackenzie Hughes drives off the seventh tee during the second round of the Canadian Open golf championship in Hamilton, Ont., on June 7, 2019. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 12:44PM EDT
ANCASTER, Ont. - Local favourite Mackenzie Hughes has posted his second straight solid score at the RBC Canadian Open.
The native of nearby Dundas, Ont., shot a 4-under 66 for the second day in a row on Friday and was in the top five toward the end of the morning wave at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.
Hughes drained an eight-foot birdie on No. 18 to finish his bogey-free second round at Canada's lone PGA Tour event.
Five Canadians -- Hughes, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., Drew Nesbitt of Shanty Bay, Ont., and David Hearn of Brantford, Ont. -- entered the second round within three shots of leader Keegan Bradley.
No Canadian has won the national open since Pat Fletcher in 1954.