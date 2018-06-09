Lyon forward Nabil Fekir's Liverpool move falls through
France's Nabil Fekir kicks the ball during a friendly match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, France, Monday, May, 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 3:39PM EDT
LYON, France -- France forward Nabil Fekir's move from Lyon to Champions League runner-up Liverpool fell through on Saturday.
Lyon said in a brief statement it decided to "end negotiations."
The 24-year-old Fekir reportedly had his medical with a view to a move for 65 million euros ($77 million), plus eventual bonuses.
Even though Lyon said joining Liverpool was Fekir's "priority," the seven-time French champion was "delighted" to count on him for next season.
Fekir had a fine season, scoring 18 league goals as Lyon finished third to qualify for the Champions League playoffs.
A product of Lyon's successful youth academy, the skilful forward has 58 goals in 161 games for Lyon. He is in France's World Cup squad.