Luke Littler, 16, loses World Darts Championship final to end stunning run
Luke Littler's history-making run at the World Darts Championship ended Wednesday when the 16-year-old sensation was beaten 7-4 in the final by Luke Humphries.
The unseeded Littler was on debut at the tournament and would have become the youngest-ever winner of darts' biggest prize, but lost an epic match at the Alexandra Palace in London.
At one point the teenager had the chance to take a 5-2 lead, only for world No. 1 Humphries to come back to win five straight sets, his first world title and 500,000 pounds (US$630,000) in prize money.
"Honestly, I was thinking in the back of my mind, `Get this one now' because he's going to dominate world darts soon," Humphries said after lifting the trophy. "He's an incredible talent. I had to win this one tonight, but he's going to win plenty, I'm sure."
As runner-up, Littler won 200,000 pounds (US$250,000) in prize money and looks likely to contend for major titles for years to come after making history by becoming youngest finalist.
Littler's run has seen his fame rise as he's made front-page headlines. He also moved up to 32 in the world ranking after taking the tournament by storm.
"I'm happy, top 32, runner-up on my debut. Unbelievable," he said.
Littler dispatched Canadian Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell 4-1 in the third round.
Campbell, a native of Hamilton who had lost his four previous matches at the world championships prior to this year, defeated Lourence Ilagan of the Philippines in the first round before upsetting 13th-seeded James (The Machine) Wade of England.
Littler won the world youth title last year and was already earning a big reputation within the sport before this championship. But his performances took many by surprise after knocking out two former world champions in Raymond van Barneveld and Rob Cross to reach the final.
While his showmanship on the stage proved popular with rowdy crowds at the tournament, his easy-going nature off it has added to his charm.
Speaking ahead of the final, he said he would stick to his pre-match routine of eating a ham-and-cheese omelette, and then later a pizza.
"You will never see a 16-year-old kid as down to earth as him -- he's just something else," Humphries said. "He is one of the best players in the world, no doubt about that."
Humphries proved a challenge too far for Littler. The No. 3 seed had gone into the tournament on the back of winning three major titles in the space of two months and blasted his way to the final with a 6-0 win against Scott Williams to extend an 18-game winning run.
But there were still moments when Littler looked capable of completing one of the unlikeliest triumphs in sport. After an uneasy start, he twice came back from a set down to level the match at 2-2 before racing to a 4-2 lead.
He missed a double to win a fifth set and Humphries took charge from then on.
Multiple champion Michael van Gerwen remains the youngest player to win the World Darts Championship after his victory in 2014 when he was 24.
Jelle Klaasen was 21 when he won the now defunct British Darts Organisation world title in 2006.
Littler, from Runcorn in northwest England, turns 17 later this month and still has time on his side to set a new record.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed
Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday.
Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew groped her, documents show
A woman who has said she was victimized by deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein said Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2001, according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday.
Israel's allies warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.
It took decades, but San Francisco finally installs nets to stop suicides off Golden Gate Bridge
Officials in San Francisco announced Wednesday that crews have installed stainless-steel nets on both sides of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Saint John named top 24 travel destination worldwide for 2024
Being the only city on the Bay of Fundy and the amazing historic architecture are just a few reasons that led Saint John to CNN’s top 24 places to visit in 2024
Imam killed outside New Jersey mosque, and the shooter remains at large, authorities say
A New Jersey imam was shot multiple times and killed outside his mosque Wednesday, and authorities continue to search for the shooter, officials said.
Politics
-
PMO clarifies Trudeau and family stayed 'at no cost' during vacation in Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office is clarifying that he and his family are vacationing in Jamaica 'at no cost at a location owned by family friends' after initially saying the family was paying for their stay.
-
What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
-
Canada's clean-tech revolution will be limited without more clean power: Champagne
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spent most of last year doling out big bucks for massive new electric-vehicle battery plants as Canada made some major moves to solidify its green industrial strategy.
Health
-
Alzheimer's drugs might get into the brain faster with new ultrasound tool, study shows
Scientists have found a way to help Alzheimer's drugs seep inside the brain faster -- by temporarily breaching its protective shield.
-
Here's what would happen if RSV vaccines were like flu shots
A new U.S. study has found that giving RSV vaccines to two-thirds of people 60 and older would ease the burden on health-care systems and reduce illnesses and deaths.
-
New antibiotic uses novel method to target deadly drug-resistant bacteria, study says
Scientists say they have developed a new type of antibiotic to treat bacteria that is resistant to most current antibiotics and kills a large percentage of people with an invasive infection.
Sci-Tech
-
How to watch the Quadrantids, the first meteor shower of the year
January kicks off with the Quadrantids, one of the quickest yet strongest meteor showers of the year.
-
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
-
Ant-ibiotics: How a species of ant identifies and treats infected wounds among other ants
A new paper published Friday describes how a specific species of ants not only create their own antibiotics, but also identify infected wounds from sterile ones, a skill rarely seen in the animal or insect kingdom.
Entertainment
-
Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett will present awards. Here's what to know
Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett and Amanda Seyfried will be among the presenters at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
-
Multiple Mickey Mouse horror movies announced as Steamboat Willie enters public domain
A teaser trailer for 'Mickey’s Mouse Trap,' a live-action film directed by Jamie Bailey and released Monday, depicts a group of friends who are terrorized by someone in a mask of the smiling rodent at a carnival.
-
George R.R. Martin is working on three animated 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs
George R.R. Martin knows there's a lot to choose from in terms of content, but that's not stopping him from adding more abundance.