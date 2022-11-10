Lukaku in Belgium's World Cup squad despite injury

Forward Romelu Lukaku is still recovering from a thigh injury but will be monitored by Belgium as the country prepares for their opening World Cup match against Canada on Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo by Jan De Meuleneir /Photo News via Getty Images) Forward Romelu Lukaku is still recovering from a thigh injury but will be monitored by Belgium as the country prepares for their opening World Cup match against Canada on Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo by Jan De Meuleneir /Photo News via Getty Images)

