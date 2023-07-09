Luis Suarez, only Spanish man to win Ballon d'Or, has died

Inter Milan's former player Luis Suarez of Spain prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League first knockout round, second leg soccer match against Ajax at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, March 14, 2006. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Inter Milan's former player Luis Suarez of Spain prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League first knockout round, second leg soccer match against Ajax at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, March 14, 2006. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS