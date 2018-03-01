

When Canadian Olympic snowboarder Sebastien Toutant took his mark at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games’ big air event, he had no idea what sort of cosmic help he was going to get.

Buried in the very same snow Toutant was gliding across was a lucky loonie, a good luck charm often placed in Olympic arenas by sneaky fans to help Canadian athletes win gold.

On the day of Toutant’s win, it was Russell Reimer who decided to place the loonie in the event arena. Reimer is president of Manifesto Sports, a talent representation agency for athletes.

He had someone hide his coin in the snow to show support for Mark McMorris, a client of his company who was also participating in the same event as Toutant.

“It was pretty crazy,” Reimer told CTV’s Your Morning about his reaction to the win.

Three Canadians participated in the big air event, but only one took the gold, leading Reimer to say, “The gods let you choose the country, Canada, but they don’t tell you who’s going to win.”

The tradition of the lucky loonie made its debut in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. A Canadian, Trent Evans, wanted to give the now called Maverik Centre hockey arena’s referees something to aim for at the puck drop.

He was assisting the NHL’s ice making consultant, Dan Craig, who was invited by Olympic officials to oversee the event.

Evans initially thought about using a dime, but instead he secretly placed a loonie at centre ice. That year, both the men’s and women’s hockey teams won gold and the “lucky loonie” tradition was born.

The journey of this year’s lucky loonie is not over yet. The coin is on its way back from Korea where it will be given to Toutant as a keepsake.

“The moral of the story is, always carry a loonie if you’re going to go to a Canadian competition at the Olympics,” said Reimer.

