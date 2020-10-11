Advertisement
Los Angeles Lakers defeat Miami Heat in six games to win 17th NBA title all-time
Published Sunday, October 11, 2020 10:08PM EDT
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) during the second half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
The Los Angeles Lakers are the 2019-20 NBA Champions.
The Lakers defeated the Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series in Orlando, Fla.
Los Angeles now has its 17th title, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most all-time among NBA teams.
LeBron James was named Finals MVP.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2020