The Los Angeles Lakers are the 2019-20 NBA Champions.

The Lakers defeated the Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series in Orlando, Fla.

Los Angeles now has its 17th title, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most all-time among NBA teams.

LeBron James was named Finals MVP.

