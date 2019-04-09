

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press





ESPOO, Finland - Loren Gabel had two goals and an assist to pace Canada to a 6-1 win over Finland at the women's world hockey championship Tuesday.

Canada (3-1) finished second in Group A behind the unbeaten United States and will play Germany in a quarterfinal Thursday.

Rebecca Johnston, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse and Erin Ambrose also scored for Canada. Ann-Sophie Bettez assisted on a pair of goals.

Shannon Szabados made 22 saves for her second win of the tournament.

Ella Viitasuo countered for Finland early in the third after Canada scored four times.

Finland goalie Noora Raty allowed three goals on 26 shots before she was replaced late in the second period by Eveliina Suonpaa, who had 23 saves.