

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Andy McInnis and Ken Porter, two longtime fixtures in Canadian track and field, have been suspended by Athletics Canada in the midst of a sexual harassment investigation.

McInnis coached Canada's 4x100-metre men's relay team to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and went on to become Canada's national program director. He's the head coach of the Ottawa Lions, which has produced over 250 national team members and coaches in just the past decade.

McInnis also created successful track and field programs at the University of Ottawa and Carleton, and was inducted into Athletics Canada's Hall of Fame in 2017.

McInnis has been on paid leave since September 2018 due to allegations of sexual harassment, according to the Athletics Canada notice of suspension. He was also banned from coaching or having contact with any athletes or members of the club.

According to the notice, McInnis was reprimanded twice before by the club and the University of Ottawa over allegations made against him in 2016.

Athletics Canada alleges that despite the ban McInnis coached Lions athletes during a training camp with the club in California during the last week of December 2018 and first week of January 2019

Porter is the Ottawa Lions club president and was suspended for failing to take remedial action.

In a statement posted on the Ottawa Lions' website, interim club president Ryan Rowat said: "We want to assure all members that creating and maintaining a healthy, safe and secure sporting environment for all of our athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and employees is a top priority for our organization.

"Any actions that contravene our Statement of Expectations or Harassment Policy are incompatible with that environment and strictly prohibited."

Athletics Canada said it hopes to complete the investigation and announce a decision by June 30.