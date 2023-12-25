Liverpool star Mohamed Salah 'shares pain' of grieving families at Christmas amid Israel-Hamas war
Liverpool soccer star Mohamed Salah says he "shares the pain" of grieving families at Christmas amid the Israel-Hamas war.
The Egypt international posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate.
"With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.
"Please do not forget them and do not get used to their suffering. Merry Christmas."
Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate. With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of… pic.twitter.com/NqynT2LsST— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 25, 2023
Egypt has floated an ambitious plan to end the war.
