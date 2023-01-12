Lionel Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins

PSG's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, on Jan. 11, 2023. (Francois Mori / AP) PSG's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, on Jan. 11, 2023. (Francois Mori / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS