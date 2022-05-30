Lionel Messi reveals his behind-the-scenes COVID-19 struggle

Barcelona's Lionel Messi during a Spanish Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Barcelona's Lionel Messi during a Spanish Copa del Rey round of 16 soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS