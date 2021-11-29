Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d'Or awards

Lionel Messi, left, and Alexia Putellas, right, hold the Ballon d'Or trophy in this composite image. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Lionel Messi, left, and Alexia Putellas, right, hold the Ballon d'Or trophy in this composite image. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

MORE SPORTS NEWS