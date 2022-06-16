Life ban for weightlifting president for doping cover-ups

Head of European and Italian Weightlifting Federations Antonio Urso, speaks to the media at a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev) Head of European and Italian Weightlifting Federations Antonio Urso, speaks to the media at a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

MORE SPORTS NEWS