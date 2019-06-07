

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was the fastest driver in the first of two practice sessions on a dry and sunny Friday morning at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion set the morning's quickest lap of one minute 12.767 seconds on the 4.361-kilometre Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The drivers were back on the track for a second practice run later Friday.

Hamilton, a British driver, edged out Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland at 1:12.914. Mercedes has triumphed in all six races this season, with Hamilton winning four times and Bottas taking the other two.

All other teams were well off pace of the Mercedes cars on Friday morning.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of Monaco posted the third-fastest time of 1:13.720 with a few lock-ups throughout the session.